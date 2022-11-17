NPP’s Council of Elders to meet Akufo-Addo over Ken Ofori-Atta’s proposed sacking

The elders of the party have met over the issue and want to meet with the president to discuss the way forward on the incessant calls for the removal of the finance minister.

He said the council cannot take a stand on the matter until it has met with the president.

Some 98 New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislators returned to their earlier demand for Mr. Ofori-Atta's head.

After acceding to a plea by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to allow the Minister to present the budget and conclude the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the MPs have made a U-turn and are demanding the immediate sacking of Ofori-Atta.

According to 98 of such MPs of the ruling party, if the President fails to do what they are asking immediately, they will boycott next week’s budget presentation.

According to the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, who doubles as spokesperson for the group, Ofori-Atta’s position in government has become untenable, hence the fresh demand for his resignation.

His comment comes after the group had earlier relaxed its demand following a meeting with the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Appiah-Kubi said, “We’ve gone back to (our demand for the President to) sack him now and therefore should the budget be presented under the stamp of the Finance Minister, we’ll not participate because as far as we’re concerned we’re never going to do business with him.

“And if we’re not going to do business with him, he does not participate in any process from the Presidency to the House. We will not participate in deliberations too.”