NPP has to elect Dr. Bawumia as flagbearer to quash ‘Akan party’ tag - Aliu Mahama

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM, the MP added that leading figures in the NPP have realised that it is time to show Ghanaians that the party is for all people and not just a selected few.

“It is time for us to make sure that we clean up the perception that the NPP is for a few. The NPP is for everybody.

“We now want to work in a way that shows that the NPP is a party that accepts all. And Bawumia is the unifying person we can use to show that we accept every person.

“Bawmia will bring Northerners, Akans, Ewes, everybody together. He is a humble person, and he will be a listening president. Also, with his economic background, he will move the country to a different level,” he said in Twi.

The likes of former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen Assin, Central MP Ken Agyapong, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, and ex-Regional Cooperation Minister Dr. Kofi Konadu Apreku are expected to face off in the race for the flagbearership position of the NPP.

Mr. Mahama’s support of the Vice President adds up to the numerous ones by leading members of the NPP.

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh recently disclosed that Ghana is currently at a stage where it needs leaders like the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to steer its affairs.

