NPP lead parliamentary seats with 137 as EC confirms one outstanding

In a press release by the commission, it stated that there is an outstanding seat to be declared in Sene West to make up the total of 275.

The New Patriotic Party who won the presidential election lead with 137 seats with the National Democratic Congress taking up 136 seats. There is one independent candidate who has made it to parliament.

Results around the parliamentary elections has been a subject of controversy with the major opposition party being confident of winning majority in the next parliament of Ghana.

Led by party party executives including the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, the NDC has hosted the media to address their concerns around the ruling party forcing their way into majority in the next parliament.

On Thursday, General Secretary of the NDC talked about the party’s determination to keep defending the Ghana’s democracy.