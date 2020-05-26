A group of former MPs calling themselves Forum for Former Members of Parliament had petitioned the Presidency to that end.

The Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare, in a letter dated April 22, 2020, asked the Auditor-General to do an audit verification on the request by the former MPs.

The list of the former MPs demanding salary arrears includes the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo whose total arrears is GH¢152, 336.05, and former President John Agyekum Kufuor who is also demanding GH¢226,251.98 as total.

Some current Ministers of State among those making the demands include Joe Ghartey, Gloria Akuffo, Albert Kan-Dapaa, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Boniface Abu-Bakar Saddique, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

But the Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, rejected a request by the Chief of Staff for an audit verification to be conducted for the payment of salary arrears.

In a letter dated May 8, 2020, the Auditor-General explained that the request made by the former MPs was invalid and amounting to a conflict of interest because most of the beneficiaries are either serving as members of the current government, including the President and the Chief of Staff or are still in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Kpandai MP has described as reasonable the demand by some former legislators for their salary arrears.

In an interview, the Kpandai MP said: "From my little experience as a Member of Parliament, I don't think my colleagues are far from the truth. This has been the practice. There are allowances that are due to you that as we sit here, you wouldn't know about. So, until that Presidential Commission is out to determine your emoluments, you won't know. So it is very reasonable that those who are fighting [for the arrears] will have it."