According to the member of parliament for Assin Central, he rejected the juicy offer because he loved Ghana and would not put his parochial interest over that of the nation.
NPP offered me $800million to step down from flagbearer race, I rejected it – Ken Agyapong
Flagbearer aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that the party offered him a $800million bribe to coerce him to step down from the race, but he turned down the offer.
Speaking on Kumasi-based Time 97.7 FM, he debunked allegations that he had requested $500million from the NPP as a precondition to opt out of the contest, adding several high-ranking members of the party have contacted him trying to talk him out of remaining in the flagbearership contest.
Agyapong wondered where the NPP got the alleged $800million from to offer him when in 2016, the party could not afford to buy even motorbikes for its campaign activities.
He went on further to brag that he is so patriotic and has so much up his sleeves to help deliver Ghana from its current hardship, adding if the country had a few more of his kind, the country would be a far better place.
Agyapong’s claim that to have been offered a whopping $800million has aroused numerous reactions, with many Ghanaians expressing shock that a governing political party would over such a huge money to one person just to convince him to withdraw from its presidential primaries, while the entire country’s economy is in tatters, with citizens struggling to survive.
