NPP race: Ken Ofori-Atta breaks silence on his presidential ambition

The Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta has broken silence on his presidential ambition to contest on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Ken Ofori-Atta
Ken Ofori-Atta

According to the economist and investment banker, he is satisfied contributing his intellectual abilities to the success of the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his party, adding that rumours circulating in the public domain are lies because he doesn't have such ambition at the moment.

He said: "Sometimes, people believe that it’s their energies and their intellect that brought them in [politics] but I just firmly believe that the Lord needs you and gives you the energy to do a specific job and when you begin to mission-creep is when you shipwreck."

Speaking on Good Evening Ghana hosted by Paul Adom Otchere, Ken Ofori-Atta said he is not interested in becoming president "but what I believe he has purposed me to do is to be technical [and] to use my brain and to support that."

He cited how Jean Monnet, a civil servant, thought through the bringing together of European nations to found the European Union (EU).

He stated that "I think we should all understand what our God-given attributes are and not stretch it beyond what He has not mandated us to do."

He believes the NPP will break the 8-year cycle and win in the 2024 general elections if the policies of the government are implemented under his supervision.

Watch the video below:

