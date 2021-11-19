According to the economist and investment banker, he is satisfied contributing his intellectual abilities to the success of the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his party, adding that rumours circulating in the public domain are lies because he doesn't have such ambition at the moment.
NPP race: Ken Ofori-Atta breaks silence on his presidential ambition
The Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta has broken silence on his presidential ambition to contest on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.
He said: "Sometimes, people believe that it’s their energies and their intellect that brought them in [politics] but I just firmly believe that the Lord needs you and gives you the energy to do a specific job and when you begin to mission-creep is when you shipwreck."
Speaking on Good Evening Ghana hosted by Paul Adom Otchere, Ken Ofori-Atta said he is not interested in becoming president "but what I believe he has purposed me to do is to be technical [and] to use my brain and to support that."
He cited how Jean Monnet, a civil servant, thought through the bringing together of European nations to found the European Union (EU).
He stated that "I think we should all understand what our God-given attributes are and not stretch it beyond what He has not mandated us to do."
He believes the NPP will break the 8-year cycle and win in the 2024 general elections if the policies of the government are implemented under his supervision.
