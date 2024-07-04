ADVERTISEMENT
NPP's NEC unanimously approves Opoku Prempeh as Bawumia's running mate

Kojo Emmanuel

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has given its unanimous approval for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to serve as the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 general elections.

Bawumia and NAPO
Bawumia and NAPO

The party emphasised that Dr. Opoku Prempeh met all necessary criteria for the role, which led to his unanimous endorsement.

During a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, July 4, 2024, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong highlighted Dr. Opoku Prempeh's track record of achievements.

Frimpong also pointed out that the Manhyia South Member of Parliament possesses the qualities needed to enhance the party's ticket and increase their chances of victory in the upcoming election.

He stated that Dr. Opoku Prempeh is recognised for his incorruptibility and his bold stances on issues that benefit the nation.

The party expressed confidence that Dr Opoku Prempeh's skills and integrity would be crucial in their campaign for the 2024 general elections.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, MP for Manhyia South
Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, MP for Manhyia South Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the Deputy Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale, has criticised the suitability of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate for the NPP.

During an interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Basintale expressed his view that the Energy Minister lacks the necessary qualifications for running mate.

He further mentioned that Napo, as Dr Opoku Prempeh is commonly known, has a poor track record and is often regarded as arrogant.

