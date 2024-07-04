NPP's NEC unanimously approves Opoku Prempeh as Bawumia's running mate

During a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, July 4, 2024, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong highlighted Dr. Opoku Prempeh's track record of achievements.

Frimpong also pointed out that the Manhyia South Member of Parliament possesses the qualities needed to enhance the party's ticket and increase their chances of victory in the upcoming election.

He stated that Dr. Opoku Prempeh is recognised for his incorruptibility and his bold stances on issues that benefit the nation.

The party expressed confidence that Dr Opoku Prempeh's skills and integrity would be crucial in their campaign for the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale, has criticised the suitability of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate for the NPP.

During an interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Basintale expressed his view that the Energy Minister lacks the necessary qualifications for running mate.