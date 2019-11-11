He said the government responds to every criticism of its policies by saying they have implemented 'free SHS'.

“And the tragedy is, if you ask the New Patriotic Party (NPP) what are they doing about the road they will say free SHS. If you ask about the CHPS compound, they will say we have given you free SHS, when you ask about jobs, they will say we have given you free SHS,” Mahama noted in address with market women at Sogakope.

The former president also said the Nana Akufo-Addo government has abandoned most of the numerous developmental projects he started.

“It is a pity because everything that we started has come to a standstill. I go round the country and most of the roads, where we left them on 7th January 2017, that is where the roads have ended. All the community based Secondary Schools, where we left them on 7th January 2017, that is where they have ended.”

He stressed: "All the projects have come to a standstill because the NDC left office. The Community secondary school has come to a standstill. All the road projects have come to a standstill."

He said traders and other business people are aware that they make less money now than they used to do under him as President.

“You are selling oysters, shrimps and so many other things. Nobody needs to come and tell you that the economy is not doing well. Everybody selling something today can see that they making less sales than they used to do in the past and that is because times are hard. People came and told us that the money is there, that we were sitting on money but yet hungry.