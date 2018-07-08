Pulse.com.gh logo
Omari Wadie , F.F. Anto & Asobayire, elected Vice-Chairpersons


Former National Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Rita Talata Asobayire, has been elected as the party’s First Vice Chairperson.

She polled 3,671 votes to beat six other contenders to secure the position.

Fredrick Fredua Anto also known as F.F. Anto, was also elected as the party’s Second Vice Chair with 3,185 votes at the NPP’s National Delegate’s Conference held on Saturday in Koforidua.

Micheal Omari Wadie, who also had the third highest position in the Vice Chairmanship race with 3028 votes, automatically becomes the third Vice Chair of the NPP.

Others including Emmanuel Ken-Wuud Nuworsu K. who contested for the position had 1,325 votes, Vida Agyekum Acheampong, 1,123, George Isaac Amoo, 1,222 and  Mrs. Agnes .A. Chigabatia, 636.

About 6,000 delegates of the party gathered at the campus of the Koforidua Technical University for the election.

Nearly every key member of the party who matters, including the President, his Vice, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, ministers of state and members of parliament attended the conference.

 

credit: CITINEWSROOM

