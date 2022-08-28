Our government has achieved a lot inspite of challenges - Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia noted, that the NPP government has made remarkable strides in many sectors, which are making significant impacts.

"Inspite of the economic challenges, which is as a result of factors including covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, many people turn to forget the many good things our government has done, which are making a significant impact," he said.

"We have achieved many significant things, which are firsts in the history of our country," he added.

The Vice President then listed a number of policies and interventions the governemnt has successfully achieved in different sectors since assuming office in 2017.

On education, Dr. Bawumia said the government recognises the significance of an educated population, and its continuous investment in the sector, especially Free SHS, inspite of the challenges, is making significant impact in many homes.

"So far so good, the Free SHS and the Free TVET are benefitting tens and thousands of many Ghanaian young children and alleviating the burdens of families," Dr. Bawumia said.

"As a result of Free SHS, more girls have enrolled and there is now significant gender parity in the enrollment of Free SHS."

Dr. Bawumia also listed a number of infrastructure projects by the government, including expansion of infrastructure in the education and road sectors.

On policies and interventions, Dr. Bawumia stressed that inspite of the challenges, government has rolled out a number of them, which he said, are "first in the history of our country."

They included: government's free water and electricity to Ghanaians during the peak of the covid-19 pandemic, the establishment of over 100 factories under 1D1F, delivery of essential medical supplies to remote areas through drones, NHIS covering the cost of children with cancer, investment and focus on digitization, which have ensured the issuance of the Ghana card to over 16 million Ghanaians, mobile money interoperability, e-pharmacy, expansion of Ghanaians with tax identification numbers from 4% to over 80%, as well as digitization of government services such as the DVLA, passports, paperless system at the ports, among many others.