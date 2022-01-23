RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Parliament has already approved controversial E-levy – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

In a unanimous decision, Parliament has already approved the 1.75% levy on all electronic transactions, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said.

Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu
Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

He said the House did not only approve the E-levy but the motion to approve the budget adopted in Parliament, which included the Appropriation Bill was passed.

Recommended articles

"It is a difficulty for me when people are kicking against the e-levy when you know that in the adoption of the motion to approve the budget, we approved of that. So, it means that the first step has already been surmounted.

"The e-levy has been factored into the various estimates that we have approved for all the sectors. That is the second thing we did. The third step is when we encapsulated everything into the Appropriation Bill and passed the bill unanimously. What does it mean, you have approved of the E-levy," the Suame MP said when he addressed a capacity building workshop organised for the Majority Caucus in Parliament and some Ministers of State, on January 22, 2022.

"So when we have done all these three and turn around and say that you (Members of Parliament) are opposed to the Bill then perhaps you didn’t know what you were doing," he stated.

As part of the policy implementation plan, the government allotted GH¢241,933,000 to be spent on services.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced a new levy to be charged by the government in 2022 on all electronic transactions to widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector.

The proposed E- levy if approved by Parliament will come into effect on February 1, 2022.

The tax has since been met with mixed reactions, with Ghanaians kicking against it and stressing that it will only place an extra burden on their finances.

The minority in parliament has also announced that it will not support approval for the proposal.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The key to winning the 2024 elections has left NPP — Owusu Bempah

Rev Owusu Bempah

AFCON: Dissolve Black Stars and sack the coach over Ghana's 'poor performance' – Ablakwa

Okudzeto Ablakwa

“I paid GHC5,000 to each of 600 delegates but lost the election” – Former NPP MP cries

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi

Nana Addo writes to Chief Justice to look into #FixTheCountry petition to remove Jean Mensa

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with EC boss Jean Mensa