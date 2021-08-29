PNC suspends General Secretary for gross misconduct and incompetence

The PNC took the decision to suspend Janet Asana on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at a National Executive Committee meeting held at the GNAT Hall in Accra.

According to the party's Chairman, Moses Dani Baah, "The National Executive Committee, in considering and adopting a report submitted by the Disciplinary Committee of the party, unanimously took the decision to suspend the General Secretary to rid the party of indiscipline, to save itself from her persistent vile accusations and disrespect for the leadership of the party, which has undoubtedly cast the PNC in bad light."

Pulse Ghana

The Chairman in a statement said: a petition was presented to the Disciplinary Committee of the party calling for the General Secretary to answer for her conduct and stewardship but "unfortunately, she snubbed the Committee by refusing to appear before the Disciplinary Committee despite several attempts by the Committee to get her to turn up."

It stated that "Following from this, the Committee presented its report to NEC for consideration, which recommend an indefinite suspension of Madam Janet Nabla and it was unanimously endorsed by NEC in accordance with Article 57 (7) of the party Constitution.

"Though a painful decision, the NEC of the PNC deem it appropriate to adopt this decision to protect the image of the party in the midst of all the negative press surrounding the party emanating from the conduct of the former General Secretary Madam Janet Nabla.