This comes after Mahama filed a criminal complaint against Abronye DC over claims that he [Mahama] planned to assassinate some members of the NPP.

Speaking on Net2 TV, Abronye DC is said to have also alleged that Mahama killed former president John Evans Atta Mills.

However, in a petition to the CID and signed by his counsel, Tony Lithur, Mahama denied the allegations.

"His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has firmly instructed me to say that the allegations are, of course, false: and for the avoidance of doubt, would like to state that neither the NDC nor he has planned to hire, hired or cause to be hired, or instructed any persons or persons to murder or assassinate anybody," a section of the petition reads.

"Abronye DC is a prominent member of the ruling NPP, and while his false, outrageous and inflammatory accusations are clearly politically motivated, they are also likely to expose my client and members of the NDC to attacks from Abronye DC’s political party sympathizers."

Mahama, therefore, called on the CID to investigate the allegations made by Abronye DC, as well as his conduct.

As a result, the Criminal Investigation Department, in an invitation letter dated May 19, 2020, has asked Abronye to report to the SIU at 10:00 am today, May 21, to assist with the investigation.

The CID in the letter signed by Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II, Deputy Director-General of CID, urged cooperation from the NPP Regional chairman.