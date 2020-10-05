The tour will see the former Minister of Education visit various constituencies and deliver the message of the NDC ahead of the 2020 general elections.
Professor Opoku-Agyemang will tour Asuogyaman, Lower Manya Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Okere, Asene-Manso-Akroso, Kade, Akwatia, Lower West Akim, Koforidua and Nkawkaw.
She would also tour Abirem, Atiwa East, Fanteakwa North, Abuakwa North, New Juaben South, New Juaben North, Ayensuano, Upper West Akim and Nsawam-Adoagyiri.
Since she was announced as the running mate of John Mahama, Prof. Opoku Agyeman has toured various regions campaigning vigorously for the NDC.
The flagbearer, John Mahama is currently on a 40day tour of the Western North Region where he has been questioning the deliverance of the numerous promises made by the ruling NPP in 2016.