The tour will see the former Minister of Education visit various constituencies and deliver the message of the NDC ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang will tour Asuogyaman, Lower Manya Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Okere, Asene-Manso-Akroso, Kade, Akwatia, Lower West Akim, Koforidua and Nkawkaw.

She would also tour Abirem, Atiwa East, Fanteakwa North, Abuakwa North, New Juaben South, New Juaben North, Ayensuano, Upper West Akim and Nsawam-Adoagyiri.

John Mahama and his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Since she was announced as the running mate of John Mahama, Prof. Opoku Agyeman has toured various regions campaigning vigorously for the NDC.

The flagbearer, John Mahama is currently on a 40day tour of the Western North Region where he has been questioning the deliverance of the numerous promises made by the ruling NPP in 2016.