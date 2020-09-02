The heated exchanges started when Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, asked why the board of GNPC had to directly approve over 5 million cedis to be paid to the above-mentioned individuals and entities without routing it through the GNPC foundation.

Matilda Ohene, Board Secretary who was present at the Committee had a tough time and struggled to answer the question resulting in a follow up from Chairman for the Committee, James Klutse Avedzi.

GH¢5.4m sponsorship package

The GNPC came under public criticisms following the corporation's decision to sponsor some public functions and activities.

The General Manager-in-charge of Sustainability at GNPC, Dr. Kwame Baah Nuako, explained that such expenditures are not new and are in line with GNPC's vision.

"I can assure you [that], this is not the first time. This is not the first batch of sponsorship requests that have been received this year or have been approved," Dr. Baah Nuako.

He said the budgeted donations and sponsorships were mostly in response to requests made by various interest groups.

An internal memo showed that various amounts were to be given to the First Lady's Foundation, Rebecca Foundation; The Ghana Journalists Association, and the celebration of the Okyenhene's 20th Anniversary.

The memo, dated 29th October 2019 from the Board Secretary to the Chief Executive indicated that the donations and sponsorship had been approved by the GNPC board upon a recommendation by the Brand, Communication, and CSR Committee of GNPC.

Some of the items budgeted for by the GNPC include GH¢400,000 towards the preparations for the Damba Festival and GH¢500,000 towards the environment and greening project as part of the celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the Okyenhene.

The First Lady's Rebecca Foundation also had GH¢120,000 budgeted for it, while the Economic and Organized Crime Organization (EOCO) is expected to receive GH¢550,000.

But Dr. Kwame Baah Nuarko said the sponsorships are worth it, and the GNPC goes through strict processes before requests are approved.

"There is a very clear process at GNPC in determining what should be approved or not. The figures are huge because the activities involved are huge," he said.