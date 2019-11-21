He said Ghana is a "country where commonsense is defined by party colours", therefore, he'll vote 'NO'.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "In a country where commonsense is defined by party colours, I'll vote no to partisan district elections. #IvoteNo".

Ghanaians on December 17, will be casting a 'Yes' or 'No' vote in a referendum to allow Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to participate in local elections based on party affiliations.

The government needs at least 40 percent of eligible voters turning out to vote and at least 75 percent voting in favour for its ‘Yes’ campaign to succeed.

The debate of the December 17, referendum has caused an uproar among political parties and the National House of Chiefs as the traditional rulers tear each other apart over their position.

Earlier, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) urged voters to vote "NO" during the December 17, 2019, national referendum on whether or not the 1992 Constitution should be amended to open up local government elections to partisan participation.

Ghanaians vote

According to the party, a "YES" vote will further polarize the nation, particularly local communities along the lines of NPP / NDC, and will likely lead to the creation of "NDC Communal Labour day" and "NPP Communal Labour day", as well as "NDC market" and "NPP market".

A statement authored by Togbe Afede XIV and Nana Kweku Ewusi VII, President and Vice-President respectively, opposing the December referendum, has drawn fury, denial and harsh remarks among the top chiefs.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anwhiaso Traditional Area and President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, who doubles as Chairman of the Governance Committee of the National House of Chiefs, described the statement as bogus and arbitrary and added that it smacked of ‘drunkenness and abuse of power’ by Togbe Afede and Nana Kweku Ewusi.

The Okyenhene and other prominent chiefs from the Eastern Region have also distanced themselves from the statement made by the president of the House of Chiefs and his vice.

Togbe Afede who does not appear ready to countenance dissent on the matter has described the reaction of his colleagues as consistent with 'dishonesty'.