He said there are some persons poised to orchestrate evil machinations against the running mate if he or she is announced.

Some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are mounting pressure on the flagbearer of the NDC to outdoor a running mate to partner him in the 2020 December polls.

Some said Mahama is struggling to get any credible candidate to run alongside him in the 2020 general elections due to his corrupt practices.

"No credible member of the NDC or politician in this country will accept an offer to partner John Dramani Mahama as a running mate because they do not want to ruin their political career", a member of the communication team of the NPP, Lawrence Antwi said.

Also, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako gave former Mahama, National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, an ultimatum on the announcement of a running mate for the 2020 general elections.

But popular and controversial Prophet, Nigel Gaisie has admonished Mahama to delay further in announcing his running mate.

He disclosed that in the spiritual realm, the time is not right for such an announcement to be made, adding that it can be done in two or three months from now.

Speaking on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana, Prophet Nigel Gaisie who prophesied that Mahama will return to power in 2021 stated that he will do himself a great deal of good if he listens to his advise on the issue of running mate.

"I will use this opportunity to tell the NDC and the former President to delay and relax a bit in the naming of the running mate…they should delay further because there are a lot of arsenals in the atmosphere that they want the running mate to be named and then they will take the running mate to a certain place and … the timing, for now, is not good …about two or three months from now is okay, they should wait for now.

"I'm talking as a prophet of God and I'm a man of few words. If they will listen, they should delay the naming of the running mate.’ If the NDC is listening they should not put pressure on the Ex-President to announce his running mate. The former President should go to God and pray more for the running mate. There are lots of dragons waiting," he said.

He, however, dismissed Prophet Owusu Bempah's prophecy that whoever will partner Mahama as running mate will die.

"Nobody will die when the person accepts the slot as a running mate. I’m speaking as a prophet of God," he stated.