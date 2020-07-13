He said the focus of the party spokespersons should be on the ‘mess’ his government inherited and the work they have done.

In a virtual meeting with the party’s 2020 Campaign Communications Advisory Team via Zoom from the Presidential Villa where he is self-isolating over COVID-19 fears, the President said: “We need to set before the Ghanaian people clearly, the situation we inherited on the 7 of January 2017”.

“It is critical”, the President stressed, “because, without that reference, it is difficult to measure the quality of the achievement”.

“You have the records: dumsor, high rate of inflation, low rates of growth, widespread unemployment, a certain level of demoralisation in the country; and within three years, this very bleak economic narrative has been transformed”, he reminded the communicators.

Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo also urged the team to drum home the government’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think there is a need to continue stressing the need for respecting the COVID-19 protocols. We are in government and it is very important that, that aspect of our concern about the need for our people to be safe comes out positively in everything we say. People have to take the protocols seriously.”