Reshuffle: Akufo-Addo has shown that he’s a listening President – NPP

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed its gratitude and appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for reshuffling his government which includes the appointment of new Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives, Ministers, and Deputy Ministers.

Akufo Addo
Akufo Addo

The reshuffle according to the party underscores the President’s commitment to fostering progress and revitalizing his administration.

In a press statement by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong expressed optimism about the new ministerial nominees.

“The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is pleased to express gratitude and appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his decisive government reshuffle, which includes the appointment of new Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), Ministers, and Deputy Ministers.

“The decision to reshuffle underscores the President's commitment to fostering progress and revitalizing our administration.

“The NPP continues to express profound appreciation for the dedication and service of those departing from their roles, urging them to continue supporting the government and the party in our collective pursuit of national development,” part of the statement said.

Justin-Frimpong-Koduah
Justin-Frimpong-Koduah Pulse Ghana

According to Justin Kodua, President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated that he leads a government that listens and acts in the best interests of the people.

“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has once again demonstrated his responsiveness to the needs of the nation, affirming his commitment to governance that listens and acts in the best interests of the people.”

While the party expressed its appreciation for the dedication and service of those departing, it congratulated the new appointees and urged them to bring forth innovative ideas and unwavering dedication to serve the good people of Ghana.

