Sack Ofori-Atta to boost investor confidence – NDC presidential candidate hopeful

Emmanuel Tornyi

A presidential candidate hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ernest Kwaku Kobeah has advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a matter of urgency sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to boost investors' confidence to make the economy fit.

Ernest Kwaku Kobeah
Ernest Kwaku Kobeah

Ghana's economy keeps on in limbo whiles market women and traders demonstrate and protest economic hardship due to the depreciation of the cedi to the dollar since the country’s economy is import-driven.

But the Ghanaian businessman in the United Kingdom and a presidential candidate hopeful of the NDC, Kwaku Kobeah is of the view that many investors are keeping their monies from investing in the Ghanaian economy since they do not have any confidence in the minister since there is no policy that has been put in place to revert the ailing economy.

"It is obvious now that the finance minister has failed and the longer he prolongs at the ministry the more difficult we go through as a country," he said on Accra-based Original FM.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Pulse Ghana

According to him, the Bank Of Ghana has revealed that Ghana’s total public debt stock went up marginally by GH¢130 million to GH¢393.4 billion in June 2022, about 78.3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product, stating that this will affect the economy since no policy or production can reduce the rate of importation into the country.

He said even though the Parliament has failed under Article 82 which gives a clear procedure on how a Minister can be removed but his stay in office will bring the era of Kalabule in 1979 when the military took over to discipline some traders on the street.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
