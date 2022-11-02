Sack Ofori-Atta to boost investor confidence – NDC presidential candidate hopeful

But the Ghanaian businessman in the United Kingdom and a presidential candidate hopeful of the NDC, Kwaku Kobeah is of the view that many investors are keeping their monies from investing in the Ghanaian economy since they do not have any confidence in the minister since there is no policy that has been put in place to revert the ailing economy.

"It is obvious now that the finance minister has failed and the longer he prolongs at the ministry the more difficult we go through as a country," he said on Accra-based Original FM.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, the Bank Of Ghana has revealed that Ghana’s total public debt stock went up marginally by GH¢130 million to GH¢393.4 billion in June 2022, about 78.3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product, stating that this will affect the economy since no policy or production can reduce the rate of importation into the country.