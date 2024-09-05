'Some master drivers are thieves, liars' - NAPO campaigns for 'mate' Bawumia

Speaking at a campaign rally at Abossey Okai in Accra, Dr. Prempeh said some ‘mates’ tend to have experience more than chief drivers.

He argued that some experienced leaders are thieves and liars and their subordinates prove to be better than them.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s statement is in response to a call by John Mahama to Ghanaians to vote for an experienced leader in the 2024 general elections.

Mahama calls on Ghanaians to vote for an experienced leader

During a community engagement as part of his Greater Accra regional campaign, Mahama slammed Bawumia and the NPP over what he described as a “failed attempt” to turn the attention of Ghanaians from the NDC’s manifesto launch by engaging the media a day after the launch.

Mahama accused the NPP flagbearer of being dishonest in his encounter with the media.

“Our youth do not have the luxury of time. Because our youth are the future and they are also present. They don’t have the luxury of trial and error, this one will come and try, dump us in the ditch and the driver’s mate will come and take it and try again and crash us even further into the ditch.

“We need experience, we need someone who has done it before. We need a licensed driver to take over the vehicle and move the vehicle to where God has destined,” he stated.