The popular group said they haven't sanctioned any of the members to speak on behalf of the group and endorse any candidate in the upcoming NPP parliamentary elections.

In a statement released to the media and signed by the president, Maame Adwoa Pomaa Sanwu, the group said the group is neutral to all the aspirants in the primaries.

NPP Loyal Ladies wishes to bring to the notice of the public and the entire NPP fraternity that it has not sanctioned members to use its name to canvass support for aspirants in the ongoing NPP parliamentary primaries.

The NPP Loyal Ladies believe in fair play in all internal elections and will stand neutral to ensuring a level playing field, upholding peace and tranquility during and after the primaries.

Leadership hereby entreats all aspirants to desist from enticing and luring its members to use the brand in campaigning.

The NPP Loyal Ladies is a mother and a sister to ALL aspirants.

NPP Loyal Ladies will rally its support behind candidates who comes out victorious come at the general elections.

We wish all aspirants the best of luck in their respective contests.

Long live NPP

Long live NPP Loyal Ladies

Signed

Maame Adwoa Pomaa Sanwu

President