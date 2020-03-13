Since the country's constitutional rule began in 1992, the Garu-Tempane Constituency has been a safe seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

However, the NDC lost its grip on the constituency in 2000 and 2016.

Dominic Azimbe Azumah of the NDC won the Garu-Tempane seat until it was taken from him by an Independent Candidate, Joseph Akudibilla in the year 2000.

In 2004, Dominic Azumah recaptured the seat and went ahead to win it for the NDC in 2008.

Ms Lydia Akanvariba Lamisi

The Tempane constituency was carved out of the Garu-Tempane Constituency in 2012.

The parliamentary candidate of the NDC for the constituency, David Adakudugu, popularly known as "Achisco" in political circles died in September 2019, hence the need to hold a new primary to elect a new candidate to represent the party at the December 7, 2020 polls.

He was also a former District Chief Executive for the Garu/Tempane District.

Ms Lydia Akanvariba Lamisi defeated two candidates to replace her late husband, David Adakudugu to lead the NDC.

She's a nurse by profession and by that feat, Ms Lamisi would now face the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) sitting Member of Parliament and Deputy Attorney-General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka who's contesting the primaries of the party unopposed.

During the 2012 parliamentary election, the late Adakudugu of the NDC polled 13,918 votes to beat the NPP’s Joseph Akudibilla who got 9,737 votes.

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka

In 2016, the NPP's candidate and incumbent MP, Kpemka got the opportunity to lead the party in the parliamentary elections when he polled 13,363 votes to defeat the late Adakudugu who polled 10,697 votes.

Ms Lydia Akanvariba Lamisi promised to continue with the good works of her late husband, adding that she was aware of the challenges ahead but was ready for the task.