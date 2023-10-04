The “Aduru Me So” slogan affected my campaign in NPP – Alan Kyeremanten

Speaking in an interview on Metro TV, the former Minister of Trade and Industry said he had issues with the slogan with his campaign team.

"I am sure you are probably linking it to the 'aduru wo so' terminology that came up... I used to tell my team that they were underselling me, in terms of my worth and my value by using that as one of my campaign hashtags or slogans, because there is so much to say about me other than aduru wo so," he stated.

He went on to clarify, "But somehow, their perspective was that in a conservative party there is a spirit that suggests that there is a general understanding that we have a succession plan, it is not written but there is a general understanding."

Mr. Kyerematen, prominently featured the Twi slogan 'aduru wo so' (meaning 'it is your turn') in his campaign leading up to August 26.

This slogan was the focal point of two significant campaign events in Accra and Kumasi preceding the vote. His supporters underscored this slogan, referencing his previous second-place standing in primaries, only behind then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.