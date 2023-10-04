ADVERTISEMENT
The “Aduru Me So” slogan affected my campaign in NPP – Alan Kyeremanten

Evans Annang

The leader of ‘Movement for Change’, Alan Kyeremanten has disclosed that the campaign slogan he chose as a flagbearer aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) affected his campaign.

Alan John Kyerematen

He said the tagline “Aduro Me So” did not sell his credentials well to the electorates.

Speaking in an interview on Metro TV, the former Minister of Trade and Industry said he had issues with the slogan with his campaign team.

"I am sure you are probably linking it to the 'aduru wo so' terminology that came up... I used to tell my team that they were underselling me, in terms of my worth and my value by using that as one of my campaign hashtags or slogans, because there is so much to say about me other than aduru wo so," he stated.

He went on to clarify, "But somehow, their perspective was that in a conservative party there is a spirit that suggests that there is a general understanding that we have a succession plan, it is not written but there is a general understanding."

Mr. Kyerematen, prominently featured the Twi slogan 'aduru wo so' (meaning 'it is your turn') in his campaign leading up to August 26.

Alan Kyerematen Pulse Ghana

This slogan was the focal point of two significant campaign events in Accra and Kumasi preceding the vote. His supporters underscored this slogan, referencing his previous second-place standing in primaries, only behind then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Following the initial round of voting on August 26, the former contender withdrew from the race and subsequently formally severed ties with the NPP on September 25, declaring his intention to run for president as an independent candidate in 2024.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
