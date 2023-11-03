Kumasi: Traders appeal to delegates to vote for Bawumia

Addressing the press at Kejetia Market on Thursday, November 2, 2023, the traders mainly sympathizers of the NPP intensified calls for the need for delegates of the party to vote massively for Bawumia on Saturday, November 4.

According to the traders, they are determined to use their own resources and energy to campaign freely for Dr. Bawumia to become president in 2024, stressing that the NPP delegates should vote massively for Bawumia.

The Chairman of the Identifiable groups at Kejetia, Elder Emmanuel Jacko said they have met and interacted with different types of people on a daily basis, and through that they have realized that the majority of Ghanaians are eager to vote for Dr. Bawumia to become president in 2024, asserting that he will be the best person to handle the baton from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"These are the kind of people the country needs. Someone who would continually preach peace among all religious bodies," he stated.

He also advised supporters of the presidential aspirants to refrain from indulging in politics of insults and insinuations, reminding them that the election is an internal affair.

Some of the traders who are members of the identifiable groups recounted the demeanor of Bawumia and his commitment to transforming the country into a digitized economy, they thus appealed to NPP delegates to vote for Dr. Bawumia on Saturday since he is the preferred choice of the majority of Ghanaians to lead the party to victory in 2024.