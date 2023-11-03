ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Kumasi: Traders appeal to delegates to vote for Bawumia

Emmanuel Tornyi

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's hopes of being elected as the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on November 4 for the 2024 polls, has been given a massive boost.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A number of traders drawn from the 26 identifiable groups at Kejetia Racecourse and Central Market, on Thursday, November 2, 2023, declared their unflinching support for Bawumia.

Recommended articles

Addressing the press at Kejetia Market on Thursday, November 2, 2023, the traders mainly sympathizers of the NPP intensified calls for the need for delegates of the party to vote massively for Bawumia on Saturday, November 4.

According to the traders, they are determined to use their own resources and energy to campaign freely for Dr. Bawumia to become president in 2024, stressing that the NPP delegates should vote massively for Bawumia.

The Chairman of the Identifiable groups at Kejetia, Elder Emmanuel Jacko said they have met and interacted with different types of people on a daily basis, and through that they have realized that the majority of Ghanaians are eager to vote for Dr. Bawumia to become president in 2024, asserting that he will be the best person to handle the baton from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

ADVERTISEMENT

"These are the kind of people the country needs. Someone who would continually preach peace among all religious bodies," he stated.

He also advised supporters of the presidential aspirants to refrain from indulging in politics of insults and insinuations, reminding them that the election is an internal affair.

Some of the traders who are members of the identifiable groups recounted the demeanor of Bawumia and his commitment to transforming the country into a digitized economy, they thus appealed to NPP delegates to vote for Dr. Bawumia on Saturday since he is the preferred choice of the majority of Ghanaians to lead the party to victory in 2024.

They called for peace and unity in the party before, during, and after the primaries to help the party win the 2024 general elections.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kennedy Agyapong

NPP offered me $800million to step down from flagbearer race, I rejected it – Ken Agyapong

Ghana Association of Barbers visits Volta to give flood victims free haircut

Ghana Association of Barbers visits Volta to give flood victims free haircuts

Mavis Hawa Koomson

You can’t call NPP members fools and expect them to vote for you – Hawa Koomson fires Ken Agyapong

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Bawumia projected to lead NPP by 80.8% — Latest polls predict