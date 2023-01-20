UK-based staunch NDC man set to contest Mahama in presidential race

Kwaku Kobeah who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of City Experts Limited Group in the UK expressed gratitude to the National Executives of the party for announcing the amount of GH¢500,000 as the filing fees.

He said "Such an amount of money will help the party to raise some funds to support its activities ahead of the 2024 elections. The NDC has been in opposition for almost eight years and as a political party much money will be needed to file and run its activities and in as much as the amount seems to be high, I am ready to pick up the forms on 22nd February 2023."

Kwaku Kobeah is a businessman in the United Kingdom, and an astute NDC member who has contributed immensely towards party activities.

He has the vision to build a new Ghana should the delegates give him the Presidential candidate position to run the party to victory in 2024.

Kwaku Kobeah born in 1978 hails from Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region and is a staunch member and financier of the NDC.

He is of the view that NDC needs a very young and vibrant candidate who can lead the party in the 2024 and 2028 elections respectively.

He is likely to contend with John Mahama and former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour to battle for the 2024 NDC flagbearership position.

The NDC announced that it will hold primaries for its presidential and parliamentary aspirants on May 13, 2023.

According to a statement issued by the party in Accra, the picking of nomination forms will commence in February 2023.

Filing of nominations will take place between Wednesday, February 22 to Friday, February 24, 2023.

