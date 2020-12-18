The aggrieved supporters of the NDC massed up on the street of the EC to protest against the election results declared in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Clad in black and red attire, the angry NDC supporters chanted war songs and hoisting placards to express their displeasure.

The supporters want the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa to declare the results in favour of John Mahama because they claim the EC rigged the elections.

They clashed with the Police who managed to disperse it in the end.

After the protest, 26 persons were arrested by the Accra Regional Police Command.

They include 15 males and 11 females for unlawfully demonstrating.

The Police said all the suspects are being taken through due process and provisionally cautioned them on the offense of unlawful assembly, holding of the special event without notification, and obstruction. Those found culpable will be arraigned.