His comments to Nana Addo comes at the back of the latter who said the NPP will use what it calls the "Anas principle" to deal with corruption embedded within the tax collection agencies in the country if voted into power.

Nana Addo during the third edition of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) presidential debate in Tamale prior to the 2012 elections announced to use Anas Principle to fight corruption.

He said an NPP government will motivate young people to do uncover investigations especially within the revenue collection agencies as a means to end the canker.

According to him, institutionalizing the "Anas principle" will expose the corruption by the very people who are supposed to protect the country's revenue.

Nana Addo said persons caught in the investigate piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas would be punished to serve as a deterrent to others who intend to toll the same line.

Mahama commenting on the development urged the President to apply his "Anas principle" to fight corruption and prosecute officials indicted in the galamsey exposé.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "The investigative exposé by Tiger Eye PI about officials at the Presidency aiding illegal small scale mining, ‘galamsey’, in Ghana, is an example of what our President Nana Akufo-Addo described in the attached video as the Anas principle.

"Despite all the efforts by the NPP and Government apparatchiks to distract the nation's attention from the premiere of the video last week, the evidence still stares us in the face.

"The President should bring to book and sanction these people that we clearly see in the Anas video indulging in acts of malfeasance and receiving illicit monetary consideration.

"He should let his belief in the Anas principle show by taking action. Action speaks louder than words.

"And while you are at it, let me respectfully inform you sir, that Anas and his team have never felt more persecuted and threatened for the work that they do, than under your administration."