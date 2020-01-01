According to him, he was not having issues with Asamoah Gyan until the unfortunate disappearance of popular hiplife artiste Castro after which the media called him for his views on the incident and asked that those who took Castro to the venue where he disappeared should be invited for questioning.

Lawyer Ampaw said this while speaking in an interview with Ghanaian Journalist Attractive Mustapha.

He lamented that the media twisted his statement which created enmity between him and Asamoah Gyan.

Adding that he kept on explaining himself but Asamoah Gyan and his family were not happy with his statement.

Lawyer Ampaw continued that after a few months one lady called Sarah Kwabla also alleged that he was raped by Asamoah Gyan and upon seeing the evidence he decided to back the lady in court.

All these happenings, he said, made Asamoah Gyan hate him and alleging that Asamoah Gyan having sponsored Akufo- Addo’s campaign and the fact that he is very close to the president, he has a stake in Akufo-Addo’s government.