Citizens and electorates have become discerning over the years and will not fall for any of the gimmicks of politicians.

Citizens know their vote is their power and they make politicians ‘sweat’ for it.

May be that is why the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Tano North, Pius Opoku decided to show his cooking skills by stirring and preparing banks for his constituents.

Undoubtedly, politicians will do whatever they can to secure their votes, even it means cooking, cleaning or collecting rubbish for the electorates.