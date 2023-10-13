Video: NDC parliamentary vetting in Odododiodio constituency ends in violence

It all happened when three parliamentary candidate aspirants of the NDC for the Odododiodio constituency appeared before the Greater Accra NDC vetting committee.
A parliamentary vetting of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Odododiodio Constituency in the Greater Accra region erupted in violence on Friday, October 13, 2023.
The three include; Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, Micheal Nii Yarboi Annan, and Alfred Kotey Ashie.
Members of one of the candidates' camps destroyed party properties, including chairs and an air conditioner, and pelted stones at the vetting committee, citing unfairness on their part.
The chaos occurred at the regional party office in South La.
Meanwhile, the incumbent MP, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has officially withdrawn from the race.
