ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Video: NDC parliamentary vetting in Odododiodio constituency ends in violence

Emmanuel Tornyi

A parliamentary vetting of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Odododiodio Constituency in the Greater Accra region erupted in violence on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Odododiodio NDC violence
Odododiodio NDC violence

It all happened when three parliamentary candidate aspirants of the NDC for the Odododiodio constituency appeared before the Greater Accra NDC vetting committee.

Recommended articles

The three include; Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, Micheal Nii Yarboi Annan, and Alfred Kotey Ashie.

Members of one of the candidates' camps destroyed party properties, including chairs and an air conditioner, and pelted stones at the vetting committee, citing unfairness on their part.

The chaos occurred at the regional party office in South La.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the incumbent MP, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has officially withdrawn from the race.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye.

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye withdraws from Odododiodio MP race, opening door for new contenders

Kennedy Agyapong

I’ll give politicians 6 months to return stolen monies if I become president – Agyapong

I stand by my ‘incompetent Mahama’ comment – Bawumia

Mahama will defeat either Bawumia or Kennedy Agyapong – Global Info Analytics

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

NPP is now running ‘family, friends and concubines’ government – Prof. Frimpong-Boateng