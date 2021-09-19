The police has since arrested some four persons believed to be ringleaders in Odododiodoo protest.

According to the police, the act by the group caused public disorder.

They are Salaami Abubakar, 36; Daniel Opare Oman, 43; Edward Holm, 38 and Daniel Clottey 41.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, acting Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has since condemned the demonstration in the Odododiodoo constituency.

He disassociated himself from the incident, and urged his supporters to respect the decision of President Akufo-Addo in the nomination of MMDCEs.

In a statement issued, he declared his support for all of the President’s purported nominations, and pledged to work towards the development of the country.

Read Adjei-Sowah's full statement below;

Pulse Ghana