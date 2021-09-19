RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Video: Supporters of Accra Mayor Adjei-Sowah protest over purported nomination of Elizabeth Sackey

Authors:

Evans Effah

Some supporters of the incumbent Accra Mayor, Mohammed Adjei Sowah went on a protest on Saturday, September18, 2021, in Odododiodoo after reports emerged that he will be replaced by Elizabeth Sackey.

Odododiodoo protest
The police has since arrested some four persons believed to be ringleaders in Odododiodoo protest.

According to the police, the act by the group caused public disorder.

They are Salaami Abubakar, 36; Daniel Opare Oman, 43; Edward Holm, 38 and Daniel Clottey 41.

Police arrest ringleaders in Odododiodoo protest
Meanwhile, acting Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has since condemned the demonstration in the Odododiodoo constituency.

He disassociated himself from the incident, and urged his supporters to respect the decision of President Akufo-Addo in the nomination of MMDCEs.

In a statement issued, he declared his support for all of the President’s purported nominations, and pledged to work towards the development of the country.

Read Adjei-Sowah's full statement below;

Accra Mayor condemns Odododiodoo demo
The local government minister is expected to announce the MMDCEs list today.

