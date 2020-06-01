According to the Fulanis, the National Identification Authority refused to register them for the Ghana cards and they are also denied the opportunity of securing passports as Ghanaians.

In a statement signed by its National Secretary Yakubu Musah Barry, the Fulani Community appealed to Parliament to reconsider the Constitutional Instrument before the House since it has the potential to deprive the chance to vote as Ghanaians.

“The Tabital Pulaaku International Ghana Chapter and Danbaki Royal family representing the entire Fulani Community in Ghana, held several news conferences to voice their concerns in respect of the way and manner the Fulani citizens of Ghana are being discriminated against and eventually denied the acquisition of passports and the NIA cards (Ghana card). Our countless calls and reports have not yet received any national attention. In view of the current debate ongoing in the country with regards to the Constitutional Instrument (CI) laid in Parliament by the Electoral Commission (EC).

“We the entire membership of the Fulani Community in Ghana wish to call on Parliament to reject the CI in its current state. Passing or accepting the CI in its current state amounts to disenfranchising the entire Fulani Community in Ghana. We are adequately informed that the EC is seeking to use only the passport and the NIA card(Ghana card) as requirement for registration. We therefore call for the amendment of the CI to include other national documents such as the Birth certificate, voter ID etc or we call for a total rejection of the CI”.

The statement added: “We the Fulani Community in Ghana would continue to resist any attempt by any National Public institution that tries to de- nationalize Fulanis in Ghana.