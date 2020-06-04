On the dispute of a new voters' register, Rev. Ankrah called for a consensus between the EC and the various political parties to ensure free, fair and transparent polls.

He indicated that there would be peaceful elections in December.

He gave the advice during Citi TV's programme 24-hour worship and prayer programme 'Intercede Ghana'.

Rev. Ankrah also called for an end to stigmatization against people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country.

He admonished Ghanaians to change their attitude towards people who have been healed from COVID-19.

He noted that in the United Kingdom, the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson who had the virus is back to work after he was healed and he has not been stigmatized against this he indicated is an example for Ghanaians to learn from.