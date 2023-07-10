Watch video: Bawumia and Wontumi dance to Prince Nyarko's 'Yesu ne w'adamfo pa' song

In a video making rounds on social media, the second gentleman of the land is seen showing off his sleek dance moves at an event in town to Rev. Prince Nyarko's 'Yesu ni Wadanfo pa' song.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, dressed in all white and surrounded by people in equally white attire, shows off his dancing skills as he boogies to the popular Buga tune.

As he boogied, the people around him cheered him on.

One of the people seen in the video is Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore.

As part of his campaign in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Bawumia addressed delegates in the Adansi Asokwa constituency.

He emphasized the numerous sacrifices he has made over the years for the party and underlined how his political career was on the line when he testified for the party.

Dr. Bawumia is seeking to be the next flagbearer of the party for the 2024 polls.

Watch the video below: