Watch video: Nana Addo is an assassin to Ghana's democracy — Asiedu Nketia

He said Nana Addo has performed worse than the Acheampong and Akuffo regimes he fought prior to the Fourth Republic.
The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as an assassin destroying the democracy of Ghana with his leadership style.
According to him, Nana Addo was someone he shared a similar ideology during the era of coup d’etats in Ghana.
He said the President has packed the judiciary system with members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) adding that the beneficiaries of the partisan, lopsided, imbalances, a biased judicial system are from the NPP and his family.
Asiedu Nketia speaking on Onua TV said though they belong to different political parties, he was looking at Nana Addo as President to perform well but his government has been a disappointment by degrading what was built by his predecessors as long as democracy is concerned.
