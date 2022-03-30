We have built over 10K kilometres of roads; more than any gov’t - Akufo-Addo

He said this when he addressed Parliament in his 2022 State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, March 30.

“It is in the road sector that we have registered the greatest infrastructure achievement. I know that the word “unprecedented” is often used with careless abandon in our public discourse, but I use it carefully and purposefully. In the five years of my government, so far, more roads have been built, improved and upgraded than at any other equivalent period under any government in the history of Ghana.

“Some 10,875 kilometres of new roads have been constructed in these five years. Let me mention that yesterday, it was my honour and great pleasure to have commissioned the Tamale Interchange, the first such interchange in the northern sector of our country, which the people of Tamale celebrated.

“…I considered it to be the most satisfying birthday present. We intend to continue with the building of roads around the country to accelerate the opening up of our country,” he said.

Akufo-Addo also talked the current hardship and economic crisis the country faces during his 6th SONA.

He blamed the Ukraine invasion by Russia for the worsening economic situation in Ghana.

Fuel prices and prices of foodstuffs and services have increased significantly in recent months with the majority of Ghanaians calling on the government to come up with innovative measures to provide some comfort to Ghanaians.

“The economic devastation of COVID has, since the beginning of this year, been further aggravated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has worsened the economic outlook of the entire world. We, in Ghana, have not escaped this development, and the consequences are being felt in rising living costs at our markets and at fuel stations.