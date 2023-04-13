We haven’t sanctioned a naked demonstration against Dumelo – NDC Women’s Wing

In a statement copied to the media and signed by Victoria Naema Abdulai, it said: “We hereby wish to state unequivocally that the Ayawaso West Wougon Women's Wing has NOT either overtly or covertly sanctioned, fuelled or funded the supposedly planned naked demonstration against the National Democratic Congress, NDC as being suggested by the known pro-NPP newspaper Daily Guide.”

The statement added: “And as commonly known, the said newspaper has unashamedly gained notoriety for publishing misleading and sensational stories with the primary motive to create online traffic on their news portals, desperately shore-up their dwindling sales fortunes and divert the public attention from prevailing excruciating hardship inflicted on us by their clueless and callous political postmasters.”

The Daily Guide newspaper had reported that members of the NDC in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency were fuming with anger over what they alleged to be attempts to impose a parliamentary candidate on the constituency.

“The angry grassroot supporters, including women groups in all the 13 wards of the constituency, are angry to the core, threatening a naked demonstration over the attempts being made by some faceless party officials to disqualify two of the three candidates who have filed to contest the parliamentary primary for one to go unopposed”, the newspaper reported.