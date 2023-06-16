He said the main concern of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) heading into the 2024 general elections is to stop the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer from winning.
We must not let John Mahama come close to the presidency again – Annoh-Dompreh
The Majority Chief in Parliament, Fran Annoh-Dompreh has warned against the re-election of John Dramani Mahama as President of Ghana.
During an interview on TV3, Annoh-Dompreh, who is campaigning for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become the NPP's flagbearer, expressed the importance of maintaining discipline within the party's caucus.
He stated, "There is a lot of discipline in our caucus. You cannot openly campaign on our platform, and if you do, I will remove you from the MPs' WhatsApp platform."
Annoh-Dompreh further explained that the Members of Parliament (MPs) understand the need to secure victory in their constituencies and highlighted the bigger goal of preventing John Mahama from assuming the presidency again.
He stressed, "Our problem now is the NDC, not ourselves. We must not let John Mahama come close to the presidency because of his legacies. That is where our focus lies, not on ourselves."
The Nsawam Adoagyiri lawmaker emphasized that it is the opportune time for Dr. Bawumia to lead the NPP.
He stated that politics is defined by times and seasons therefore this is the time for Dr Bawumia to lead the NPP as flagbearer and subsequently lead the country as president.
Dr. Bawumia is expected to submit his flagbearer nomination forms at the NPP headquarters today, June 16th.
