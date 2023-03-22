ADVERTISEMENT
We need someone like Dr. Bawumia as President to make Ghana progress – Energy Minister

Evans Annang

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has disclosed that Ghana is currently at a stage where it needs leaders like the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to steer its affairs.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on NPP
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on NPP

According to the Manhyia Member of Parliament, the Vice President is the only one Ghanaians need to focus in the 2024 general elections.

In an interview on Pure FM in Kumasi, Dr. Prempeh said he has resolved to make Dr. Bawumia Ghana’s next President.

“All my work I’ve done and everything I’ve represented since 2012 is to ensure that Dr. Bawumia becomes President of Ghana one day. I’ve never for a second dreamt of being his running mate. That is not why I’m supporting Dr. Bawumia’s work. I have the conviction and confidence that where Ghana is at the moment, we need someone like Dr. Bawumia to take Ghana forward,” he revealed

He, however, shot down claims that he wants to become the running mate of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, the Vice President has not even declared his intention to contest for the position so it’s worrying that people think he is lobbying to become his running mate.

“The man has not even declared his intentions to become the Flagbearer and subsequently President of this country. We just came to accompany him to Otumfuo’s Akwasidae. I was abroad some weeks ago working for the government when I heard someone insulting me and saying I want to become the Vice President. We have not even elected our flagbearer so how does someone even lobby to become Vice President?

Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh
Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh Pulse Ghana

People have been talking and saying things to paint others black and that is worrying. You don’t even get where they get their information from to link me to be lobbying to become the Bawumia’s running mate." he bemoaned

The Energy Minister noted that people have started attacks just because of an internal contest but were quick to add that he is a man who does not subscribe to politics of insults.

“I don’t subscribe to the strategy of insulting your opponent and later going and begging so we move on. I will never forget if you insult me,” he said.

Other major contenders in the party are: Alan Kyerematen, former Trade and Industry Minister and Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central Member of Parliament.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
