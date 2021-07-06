If you shoot NDC member, we will shoot back - Hannah Bissiw

According to her, NDC members will now stand up against any government-sponsored intimidation.

She said the NDC will not report with the police whenever they are assaulted because it will be a fruitless exercise and recounted how she was assaulted at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

"I was beaten at Ayawaso West Wuogon, I didn’t file a complaint with police because they did not give birth to me. In any case, it would have been useless. The President set up a commission and they bastardized the very commission that they set up and so if I’d gone to the commission to recount the pain that Akufo-Addo's hoodlums and criminals put some of us through and reliving that pain it would have been a waste of time.

"From that time, I've learned that when you slap me I'll slap you back, if you stab me I stab you back. We should stop this hypocritical attitude of saying that if you're beating us and we're not beating back then there's peace in Ghana, it's fake peace. There can never be peace without justice and when I say if you slap me I will slap back then I'm being violent what about you who is practicing the violence? I’m only telling you that we’re going to be diplomatic," she noted.