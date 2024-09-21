We'll end NPP's 8 years of corruption - NDC justifies 8th position on ballot paper

He stated that it symbolises the end of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) corruption engulfed governance.

“We came here asking for God’s perfect will to be done. And we accept the number 8. After 8 critical years of decay. After eight years of total lack of order…the darkness that have engulfed the country, this is the moment to stop the decay,” he explained.

Fifi Kwetey made these remarks following his participation in a balloting exercise organised by the Electoral Commission on September 20 for the presidential election.

Dispute on balloting

Commenting on the disputes that occurred before the ballot, where the NPP’s Evans Nimako secured the number 1 position, Mr Kwetey said, the NDC will ensure there is no foul play in the December elections.

“A party of illegality, a party that is afraid of transparency will do anything to break the rules. We’ll make sure on December 7, that does not happen.”

At the conclusion of the exercise, the Great Consolidated People’s Party (GCPP) was assigned number 2, and the Ghana National Party (GNP) took number 3 on the ballot paper. The Ghana Union Movement will be number 4, while the Liberal Party of Ghana secured number 5. The National Democratic Party (NDP) took number 6, and the Convention People’s Party (CPP) was assigned number 7. The All People’s Congress (APC) will be number 9.

For the Independent Presidential candidates, Alan Kyeremanten secured the 13th position, Nana Kwame Bediako took number 12, Kofi Koranteng will be number 10 on the ballot paper, and George Twum Barimah picked number 11.

