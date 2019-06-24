Former President John Dramani Mahama says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has always delivered on its promises, unlike the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government made false promises just because they wanted to win power in 2016.

Mahama made the statement while delivering a speech at the NDC’s 27th Anniversary lecture.

He said the NDC “are not the same as the NPP,” adding that “we have always stood by the truth.”

“We are not the same as the NPP. We have always stood by the truth. We have not told false promises just because we want political power,” Mahama said.

“We tell the people exactly what we can do for them and when we come into office, we make our best effort to deliver exactly what we said we can do for them.”

The NDC flagbearer said many Ghanaians are disappointed in the NPP, adding that the Akufo-Addo government has “elevated false promises to a historic level.”

“It was in 2016 that NPP elevated false promises to a historic level. It was just like anything the people want to hear because we want political power but you forget that when you have done that and you come into power, the reality will catch up with you.

“Today, a large group of people are disappointed with the NPP,” the ex-President added.

Mahama also hit out at government over what he described as shoddy projects under the one village, one dam policy.

He said most of the projects are not even qualified to be called dams, because they look more like dugouts.

“Today, 1 Village 1 Dam has become 1 Village 1 Pond because before the [2016 general] election I asked that are you [NPP] digging dugout or dams for irrigation purposes.

“They refused to answer and the reality has caught up. These are dug outs. In some cases, they do not even qualify as dugouts.”