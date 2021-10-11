Winneba to host extraordinary session of ECOWAS Parliament

Speaking on Peace FM morning show, Kokrokoo, Chairman of Ghana’s eight-member delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin said, “In the history of ECOWAS Parliament, this is the first time such a meeting is held outside the capital city at Winneba. We take a look at Western Africa, our stability is questionable and democracy too there is a bit of a problem. Insecurities all over, if you take a look from the Saharan region to Niger, Mali to Burkina is a bit hectic. The whole program is to review our democracy, political, economic situation for the past 20 years and to make serious recommendations as a Parliament for the authority of heads of state. The democracy strength can help Africa.”

He added, “We need to allow our citizens to know that democracy would help us grow efficiently. If democracy would help the nation and then institutional pillars must be seen to be functioning independently. Therefore, these are the main issues we would be discussing in Winneba and experts, resource persons of high repute which I cannot mention their names but we have the former president, former diplomats in the sub-region coming and the program is of high-powered personnel.”

Mr Afenyo-Markin, gave an assurance that Winneba was ready to host the event as sufficient preparations had been made in terms of infrastructure and logistics adding that, it is in line with his core values of selling the Effutu Dream to relevant stakeholders in ways to bring down the poverty disaster seen in the area.

“The whole thing is that we are selling the Effutu Gomoa enclave. The poverty in the Central Region is a bit harsh. For some time, Eastern region and Volta region they've opened up their economy. Now I have been in Parliament for the past 9 years, 95% of all workshops, conferences if not Volta then is Eastern. We are going to the Central region this time. I have a responsibility and it is my duty to sell Effutu to the world. This is because when you come to the enclave, Effutu has nice beaches among other things.