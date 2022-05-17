Wontumi files nomination for re-election as Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman

The forms were filed by his campaign team led by the Bosomtwe Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Aikens Addai-Poku.

Mr. Aikens expressed the hope that delegates in the region will renew Wontumi's mandate to lead the party to victory in the 2024 general elections.

Chairman Wontumi has been in the news recently for his bid to purchase English football club Chelsea.

The tough-talking politician said he was among the five people shortlisted to take over the UEFA Champions League winners but he passed on.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix, Chairman Wontumi said after a proper review of Chelsea’s books, it doesn’t make financial sense to buy the club.

"I really wanted to buy Chelsea, I was interested but there was a little challenge and there were many people who had entered the bid with over 200 shortlisted. It was pruned to five and I was a part of it," he told Zion Felix.