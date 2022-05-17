RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Wontumi files nomination for re-election as Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman

Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has filed his nomination forms to contest as Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region.

Chairman Wontumi
Chairman Wontumi

The filing of the nomination forms marks the third time Chairman Wontumi will be seeking for re-election.

The forms were filed by his campaign team led by the Bosomtwe Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Aikens Addai-Poku.

Mr. Aikens expressed the hope that delegates in the region will renew Wontumi's mandate to lead the party to victory in the 2024 general elections.

Chairman Wontumi has been in the news recently for his bid to purchase English football club Chelsea.

The tough-talking politician said he was among the five people shortlisted to take over the UEFA Champions League winners but he passed on.

Chairman Wontumi
Chairman Wontumi Pulse Ghana

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix, Chairman Wontumi said after a proper review of Chelsea’s books, it doesn’t make financial sense to buy the club.

"I really wanted to buy Chelsea, I was interested but there was a little challenge and there were many people who had entered the bid with over 200 shortlisted. It was pruned to five and I was a part of it," he told Zion Felix.

"However, after my lawyers and financiers met the agents involved in the trading of Chelsea, we realized the club was owing Abramovich 1.5 billion pounds and there are government sanctions on him. We have no idea when that will be dropped and so after our calculations we realize it was unprofitable."

