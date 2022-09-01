He was responding to a recent warning aimed at him by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.
Your insults wouldn’t stop me - Duffour tells Asiedu Nketia
Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffour, has opined that no amount of attacks or insults will distract him from continuing with the Ahotor Project for the NDC grassroots.
In an interview with journalists in Accra, the NDC flagbearre hopeful said he cannot reply his attackers in the same measure but will only continue to help the poor through his donations.
The NDC scribe has accused the former Bank of Ghana governor of personalising the Ahotor Project after he visited some constituencies in the Ashanti Region to donate to party members without the knowledge of national executives.
“If Dr Duffour intends to make this donation to the party a genuine donation, he should be prepared to pass through the proper channels,” Mr Asiedu Nketia told journalists on the sidelines of the 2nd Annual Lawyers Conference of the party.
But in a swift response, Dr Duffour, said he has been motivated to help the vulnerable through the Ahotor Project to strengthen not only the party but also the country.
“No amount of insults [and] attacks will stop me from what I want to do for you,” he said.
He reminded all that he started business as far back as 1984 and will not capitalise on the Ahotor Project for any special gains as alleged by some.
“I feel in me that I should help people and I am helping.”
Dr. Duffour is the brain behind the NDC Ahotor Project which is supporting the grassroots of the NDC with funds.
