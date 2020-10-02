He said the the leadership the president has shown since the coronavirus pandemic came to Ghana has been phenomenal.

Bases on this, the Okyenhene said Ghanaians will vote massively for him in the December 7 polls.

The Okyenhene while speaking on behalf of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs during a campaign tour of the area by the President, praised the NPP flagbearer for his handling of the COVID crisis in Ghana.

“The whole world is praising Akufo-Addo for the good work he did in containing COVID in Ghana when even more resourceful nations still grapple with the virus.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

“So when his work comes to a close; and his work is not ending now, even if it will end that will be around 2024, he should build a presidential library which will teach people how he handled the COVID virus in Ghana,” the Okyenhene said.

President Akufo-Addo is on 2-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region where he is cutting sods for new projects and commissioning completed projects.