According to ECG, the outages are as a result of the rainstorm that hit parts of the country on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited wishes to inform its cherished customers in the Greater Accra that the heavy rainstorm which hit the region yesterday, 10th October 2020, has caused outages within the distribution network.”

ECG said this in a statement released on October 11, 2020.

Adding that the rainstorm affected some of its distribution networks hence the outages on Saturday and Sunday.

“Customers should please note that our Engineers are working assiduously to restore power supply to affected customers,” ECG said.

The company, however, urged persons experiencing outages to report to the nearest ECG office.

“Customers experiencing outages within their individual premises should kindly contact our call centre on 0302611611, report to the nearest ECG office, or reach us on our social media handles @ECGghOfficial.”

