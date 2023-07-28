ADVERTISEMENT
Rukaya Hussein: UDS elect female SRC president

Pulse Contributor

For the first time in the history of University of Development Studies (UDS) Tamale campus, a female has been elected as a president in the just ended SRC elections.

Rukaya Hussein, a sustainable development level 300 student, bettered her competitor from the school of Allied health and science, Christopher Oduro Boakye by 129 vote difference.

Rukaya pulled 2,210 votes and Christopher Oduro Boakye also pulled 2,081 votes.

Both candidates had to settle for a run-off after the initial election failed to produce a winner in the first round.

Rukaya Hussein would go on to emerge victorious and be elected as president of the SRC.

By: Shephic Sheriff Saeed.

By: Shephic Sheriff Saeed.
