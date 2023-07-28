Rukaya Hussein, a sustainable development level 300 student, bettered her competitor from the school of Allied health and science, Christopher Oduro Boakye by 129 vote difference.
Rukaya Hussein: UDS elect female SRC president
For the first time in the history of University of Development Studies (UDS) Tamale campus, a female has been elected as a president in the just ended SRC elections.
Rukaya pulled 2,210 votes and Christopher Oduro Boakye also pulled 2,081 votes.
Both candidates had to settle for a run-off after the initial election failed to produce a winner in the first round.
Rukaya Hussein would go on to emerge victorious and be elected as president of the SRC.
By: Shephic Sheriff Saeed.
