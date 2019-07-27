It has emerged that Menzgold, a gold dealership firm, is owing some 105 retired and active police officers almost 40 billion old cedis.

A retired chief Superintendent, who is the spokesperson for the embattled police officers, Sampson Adai Mensah disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosi Sen, Friday.

According to him, Menzgold is supposed to pay them GH¢3,906, 000.00 after they filed a writ at the Accra High Court some months ago in a bid to retrieve their locked up investments after efforts to retrieve their monies proved futile.

His comments came after the Chief Executive Officer of the gold firm, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 was on Friday granted a GHc1 billion bail by an Accra Circuit Court with five sureties.

NAM 1 was granted bail after his lawyer Kwame Akuffo, moved a bail application.

The 62-year-old retired police officer, who claims to have held on with the construction of his building after his locked up cash, said they are only interested in retrieving the money.

He said there was, therefore, the need for the State to be swift with the criminal proceedings and ensure that their cash is paid.

To him, it is important that a payment plan is made to ensure that their investments, which are locked up with Menzgold, are retrieved.

“We accept the court’s decision but we only need our money. We have GH¢ 3,906, 000.00 with Menzgold now and so it is important that we get a payment plan very fast to get our monies,” he stated.